Turkish 'Bayraktar Kizilelma' UAV carries out second flight successfully (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Turkish ‘Bayraktar Kizilelma’ (Red Apple Fighter) UAV has successfully completed the second flight, the Baykar Technology company told Trend.

According to the company, the identification of unmanned combat aircraft systems was tested during the second flight.

The ‘Bayraktar Kizilelma’ project was launched in 2021 and in less than a year, in record time, after one month of testing, the first flight took place.

The first flight was carried out after completing the necessary pre-flight tests at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu Tekirdag city on December 14. The UAV took off at 14:59 (GMT+3) and successfully completed its first flight, landing at 15:17 (GMT+3).

The company noted that the first flight of 'Kizilelma' with a duration of 18 minutes opened a new era in the history of Turkish aviation.