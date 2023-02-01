Türkiye will not accept Sweden's membership in NATO - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. We will not agree to Sweden's membership in NATO, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the meeting of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Trend reports.

"Sweden should not try in vain. As long as, they [SWEDEN] allow the burning of the Holy book [Quran] that is sacred to me, they will not get accepted for membership in NATO. As for Finland's membership, our opinion is positive on this issue, but we are adamant on the issue of Sweden," Erdogan said.

Earlier, Türkiye resolutely condemned the silence of Swedish authorities on a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, during which a copy of the Holy Quran was burned.