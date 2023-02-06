Latest situation in Turkish provinces, as powerful quake hits country (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye this morning, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras have been subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 1,498 people have been killed, and 8,533 have got injured in the quake, so far. Thus, a total of 2,834 buildings have been destroyed.

Trend presents exclusive footage from the provinces affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.