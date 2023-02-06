Injured to be taken from Turkish port of Iskenderun to Mersin hospitals - Hulusi Akar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The injured will be taken from the Turkish port of Iskenderun to Mersin hospitals, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

"The TCG Iskenderun ship will arrive in the port of Iskenderun tonight and deliver the victims to Mersin hospitals," the minister said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.