WHO announces highest level of emergency, following earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a state of emergency (Level 3 Emergency), following the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports.

WHO has specific responsibilities and accountabilities for emergency operations under the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) and within the global humanitarian system as the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Global Health Cluster Lead Agency.

WHO sets the grading for various levels of emergency per country for ongoing public health events and emergencies excluding COVID-19. The Grade 3 emergency applies to a single country or multiple country emergency, requiring a major/maximal WHO response.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

Following the latest data, 7,108 people have died, 40,910 have got injured in the quake, so far.

Following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order, the rapid reaction forces of the country involving 420 people were sent to Türkiye on Feb. 6 to support the search and rescue efforts carried out in the earthquake area. The team provided with the proper equipment, as well as with search and rescue dogs, have already commenced searching operations. On Feb. 8, another group of Azerbaijani rescuers, including 227 people, were sent to the fraternal country, following the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent well-equipped mobile field hospitals, as well as a group of 41 specialists to Türkiye in order to eliminate the quake implications. The relief supplies containing tents, blankets, heaters, as well as three containers for a mobile field hospital were also sent by the other aircraft.

In addition, on the instructions of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the foundation is sending humanitarian aid to the fraternal country.

On Feb. 8, a total of 13 special-purpose vehicles with humanitarian aid of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations headed to Türkiye. The humanitarian assistance included 260 tents to accommodate the victims of the destruction, 300 beds, 2 high-power generators, 8,000 sets of clothes, 20,000 pairs of socks, 350 tables, 1,000 chairs, 5,000 towels, and other basic necessities.

Moreover, another aircraft from Azerbaijan carrying humanitarian aid was sent to the fraternal country. The humanitarian aid included 115 tents, 140 beds, 1,448 blankets, 90 heaters, 300 tables, 1,000 chairs, 2,000 towels, and other necessities.