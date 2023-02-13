Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues rescue operation in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, as a result of the operations, 51 people have been rescued, bodies of 613 people were pulled from the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 29,605 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.