Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation talks donations to help quake-affected people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Aid for the people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye comes from all over the world, Mehmet Altintas from Humanitarian Diplomacy Department of Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation told Trend.

“People don’t leave us alone in such difficult time. Everyone is trying to do their best. Financial assistance is currently more preferable. Of course, other help, including warm clothes, blankets, and heaters, is also needed. However, it takes some time for these supplies to arrive from abroad in the earthquake zone,” Altintas said.

“Those who are able to, can make money donations to officially declared institutions. This will shorten the time of assistance, these institutions can quickly meet the needs of the affected people," ​​he noted.

A group of 3,359 people from the IHH continues to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 29,605 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.