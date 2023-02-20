President Erdogan talks accommodation of earthquake-affected people in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. As many as 751,000 people, affected by the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, are staying in tents, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"Around 1,684,000 people have been provided with interim accommodation. If necessary, the number of container houses will be increased to 200,000. As of today, 114,834 people have been saved from under the rubble. The search and rescue operations are still underway. Assessment of the total earthquake damage nears completion," President Erdogan added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.