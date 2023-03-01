Turkish ministry reveals number of 2023 agricultural projects to be implemented in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. As many as 307 agricultural projects will be implemented in Türkiye in 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The ministry noted that the total cost of projects to be implemented is 43.6 billion lira ($2.3 billion). Part of the projects will be implemented through an external loan, the total amount of which is 1.1 billion lira ($58.238 million).

A total of 171.2 billion lira ($9.63 billion) was allocated to agricultural projects in Türkiye in 2022, out of which 8.3 billion lira ($439.423 million) was external loans.