We regularly contact Presidents of Russia and Ukraine - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. We regularly contact President Putin of Russia and President Zelensky of Ukraine, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye is actively participating in the negotiations to establish a lasting peace.

"Türkiye will continue its efforts to bring the parties back to the negotiating table," Erdogan added.

Meanwhile, the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States has kicked off today in Ankara, Türkiye.