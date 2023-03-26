Türkiye has not closed door to Sweden NATO bid - Kalın

Türkiye has not closed the door on Sweden's NATO membership if it takes the necessary steps, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Noting that Sweden's counterterrorism law will go into effect on June 1, Kalın said the door remains open.

"We will see if they have taken steps to alleviate our security concerns, he told broadcaster NTV, reiterating the idea that Ankara is not against NATO enlargement in principle.

Regarding Finland, Kalın said they always had a constructive attitude and adopted a more transparent and constructive stance regarding Türkiye's demands.

"After evaluations, we came to the conclusion that we can approve Finland's bid," he said.

The top presidential adviser also said Ankara is not delaying the NATO bids of the two countries, as he referred to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks saying that they were proceeding in a speedy manner.