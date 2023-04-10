Turkish Navy’s largest warship TCG Anadolu enters service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Turkish Navy has adopted the amphibious assault ship designed to accommodate combat drones, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and other officials.

It is noted that the Kızılelma, Hürjet, and Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicles will be able to land on the platform of the ship. TCG Anadolu is able to conduct military operations anywhere in the world and can accommodate up to 10 helicopters and 11 UAVs on deck and up to 19 helicopters and 30 UAVs in the hangar. It is 231 meters long and 32 meters wide and is capable of reaching speeds of at least 20.5 knots.

The warship project began to be developed in 2015, in accordance with the needs of the Navy Command.