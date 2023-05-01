Turkish intelligence eliminates ISIS head in Syria — Erdogan

The Turkish intelligence eliminated head of the ISIS terror group Abu Hussein al-Qurashi Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on TV Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"The National Intelligence of Türkiye had been tracking ISIS head Abu al-Hussein al-Qurashi for a long time. This person was eliminated yesterday in an operation, carried out by the Turkish intelligence in Syria," Erdogan said.

He also vowed that Türkiye will continue to combat terrorist groups "without making any distinctions."