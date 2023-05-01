Türkiye announces name of national combat aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Turkish-made combat aircraft will be called "KAAN", Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The aircraft was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The TAI TF-X (Turkish Fighter) is a stealth, twin-engine, all-weather air superiority fighter.

The taxiing and ground running tests of the prototype began two days before the scheduled roll-out, on March 16, 2023.

The TF-X's prototype will make its first flight by the end of 2023

The TF-X is planned to replace the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Turkish Air Force and to be exported to foreign nations.