BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Armenia's activities related to accusations of "genocide" won’t remain unresponded, Türkiye’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told reporters, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

Kalin made the remark commenting on the statements about the closure of the airspace by Türkiye with Armenia.

According to him, the above activities will lead to closure.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Türkiye closed airspace with Armenia.