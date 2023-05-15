Türkiye's Supreme Electoral Council reveals number of uncounted votes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Some 400,000 votes have not been counted yet, Chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye, Ahmet Yener, told journalists, Trend reports.

Voting took place in the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 in Türkiye.

Three candidates are participating in the presidential elections - incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and candidate Sinan Ohan from ATA Alliance.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Some 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

More than 191,000 ballot boxes were installed in the country and 60.6 million voters were registered. About 5 million of them voted for the first time.