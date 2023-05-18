UN chief thanks Türkiye for extension of Ukraine grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked Türkiye for contributions to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for ensuring global food security, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We have some positive and significant developments... The confirmation by the Russian Federation to continue its participation in the Black Sea Initiative for another 60 days. I welcome this decision," Guterres said at a news conference.

His remarks came hours after Erdogan announced the deal, which was set to expire May 18, was extended for two months.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the Black Sea grain corridor agreement for another two months," Erdogan said in an address to his Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) provincial heads, deputies and mayors via video link.

Guterres said the continuation is good news for the world but outstanding issues remain.

"I once again express my gratitude to President Erdogan and the government of Türkiye for their efforts working in permanent coordination with the United Nations," said the U.N. chief.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.