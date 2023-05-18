People's Alliance, Justice and Development Party showed example of democracy in elections - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. People's Alliance and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Türkiye showed democracy, which will be an example for the whole world, in the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at the headquarters of AK Party, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

"We won’t allow the opposition, collaborating with terrorists, to disturb the stability in the country," Erdogan noted.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.