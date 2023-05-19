Turkish Supreme Electoral Council announces final results of elections held May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye has announced the final results of the presidential, parliamentary elections held in the country on May 14, Trend reports.

According to the final results of the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured 49.52 percent of votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent.

According to the previous results, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent.

Since no one reached 50 percent of the votes, the second round of presidential election will be held in Türkiye on May 28.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.