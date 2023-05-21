Modern Türkiye has all opportunities for international competition - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Politicians who do not have vision, ideals and clear goals cannot outline development horizons and become a source of hope for the people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in the publication in connection with the second round of voting in the presidential elections scheduled for May 28.

Erdogan urged his fellow citizens, including the younger generation of voters, not to believe in negative scenarios that a number of politicians are trying to manipulate before the voting day.

"We have ruled in Türkiye for 21 years. Most of us are your peers. For all these years, the authorities have never interfered and did not allow interference in the lifestyle of young people. We have always listened to the opinion of the younger generation and supported it," he said.

The Turkish president also drew attention to the opportunities open to the Türkiye's youth.

"The number of universities in Türkiye has reached 208. There are 96 technoparks, 316 design and 1,249 research centers in the country. More than a million young citizens can express themselves at the TEKNOFEST festival venues. Modern Türkiye has all the opportunities for international competition. Thanks to the National Technological Initiative, our country has moved out of the category of consumers and has become one of the states that create, develop and produce. All this is done for you. We will build Türkiye of the future together," Erdogan said.

He expressed confidence that the date of May 28 will be the starting point for the implementation of the "Centenary of Türkiye" concept, in which young people will become active participants.