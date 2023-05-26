Turkish President’s discourse manifests as mega-projects in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye, the outcome of which is already clear to everyone.

Despite the fact that in the first round, the entire opposition, among which were "liberals", "Islamists", "democrats", and "nationalists", at the dictation of the West, united into a single political alliance against the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it could not win in the first round.

It could not have been any other way, since none of the political figures who spoke in a single alliance against Erdogan has political charisma. And directly Erdogan's opponent in the elections - Kemal Kilicdaroglu, whom the German media positioned as "a man who challenged Erdogan", is considered a political loser in Türkiye.

The fact that despite all the provocations of the opposition, almost all provinces affected by the earthquake voted for Erdogan, once again proves the people's love for him.

Erdogan's party won most of the votes - 49.47 percent, the remaining 50.53 percent of the votes in parliament were divided between 15 parties in the parliamentary elections.

It would be inappropriate to compare Erdogan with the heads of the opposition, but one of the main distinguishing details is at a time when others were engaged in political speculation, Erdogan was working on projects for the future of Türkiye. In general, more than 600 projects have been implemented in Türkiye under the leadership of Erdogan, among which there are many megaprojects, such as:



- TANAP (Trans–Anatolian Gas Pipeline) - jointly with Azerbaijan,

- AKKUYU Nuclear Power Plant – jointly with Russia,

- Turkish Stream,

- development of projects "MILGEM" (construction of national ships), LHD (construction of a multipurpose landing ship), "LST" (construction of an amphibious ship) "MOSHIP" (construction of an underwater rescue boat).

- TCG ANADOLU landing ship,

- Istanbul airport,

- airports in about 10 provinces,

- "HÜRJET" military training aircraft,

- “TOGG” domestic car,

- 500,000 social houses,

- National Space Agency,

- National Agency for the Study of the Moon,

- National Fighter (MMU),

- Bayraktar TB2 - Turkish operational tactical medium-altitude UAV,

- Anka and Aksungur drones,

- domestic marine radars (AESA),

- passports of domestic production,

- World Financial Center in Istanbul,

- TURKOVAC - a new type of coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19),

- Black Sea gas from the Sakarya field,

- Development of oil wells in Judi and Gabar provinces.

This is just a small part of the megaprojects that were implemented under the leadership of the President of Türkiye Erdogan.

Turkish President’s discourse manifests as mega-projects in Türkiye, and any political alliance against him is futile.

Rufiz Hafizoglu

Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency