Turkish President Erdogan visits Anitkabir mausoleum following inauguration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after taking the oath at the inauguration ceremony, visited the Anitkabir mausoleum, where the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is buried, Trend reports.

Erdogan laid a wreath at the grave of Ataturk and honored his memory.

In the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye on May 28, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won with 52.18 percent of the vote.

Today, the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

It's expected that he'll later announce the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.