Ibrahim Kalin appointed new Head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Former press secretary of the President of Türkiye, Ibrahim Kalin, has been appointed as Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Trend reports.

The previous head of MIT was Hakan Fidan, who has been appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential elections held on May 28.

On June 3, the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place in Ankara. Following the ceremony, President Erdogan has announced the new lineup of Turkish Cabinet of Ministers.