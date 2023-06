BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba have held a phone talk, Turkish MFA said, Trend reports.

"Today, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. During the conversation, Dmitry Kuleba congratulated Hakan Fidan on his new appointment and invited him to visit Ukraine," the Turkish MFA said.