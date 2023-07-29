Türkiye reveals number of local real estate purchased by Kazakh citizens in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Kazakh citizens purchased 142 real estate objects in Türkiye from January through June 2023, which is 1,176 fewer objects compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Land Registry and Cadastre Information System, Kazakh citizens purchased 747 real estate objects in Türkiye in June of this year, which is 670 fewer objects in comparison with June 2022.

A total of 83,636 apartments were purchased in Türkiye in June 2023, which is 44.4 percent less compared to June 2022. As many as 565,779 apartments were purchased in Türkiye from January through June 2023.

These figures are 22.1 percent lower in comparison with the same period in 2022, the ministry noted.

A total of 2,625 apartments were sold to foreign citizens in Türkiye in June 2023, which is 69.6 percent less compared to the same period in 2022.

Foreign citizens purchased 19,275 apartments in Turkey from January through June of the same year, which is 45.5 percent less in comparison with the same period last year.