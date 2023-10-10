Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Trend reports.

Flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended until further notice due to the current situation in Israel, the airline wrote on its page on X.

Turkish Airlines have also published the rules for exchanging or returning tickets for flights to Tel Aviv, which were scheduled for October 7-23.

Meanwhile, a combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,315 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".