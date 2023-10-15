Turkish FM discusses humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip with Secretary Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

During the conversation the latest events in Palestine and Israel and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip were discussed.

The sides also discussed NATO expansion.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".