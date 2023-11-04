Türkiye recalls its ambassador from Israel

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 4 November 2023 17:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Türkiye has recalled its ambassador Ozkan Torunlar from Israel, Trend reports.

Turkish media said that Torunlar was recalled to Ankara for consultations.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

