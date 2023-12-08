President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with TURKSOY SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The meeting of the president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova with Secretary General TURKSOY Sultan Raev took place at the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, first of all, Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated the TURKSOY organization on its 30th anniversary, as well as the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

At the meeting, the president of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova underlined the importance of coordinated activities of Turkic Cooperation Organizations created to strengthen comprehensive ties in the modern Turkic world. Speaking about the existing binds between the Foundation and TURKSOY, Aktoty Raimkulova expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the organizations will continue to develop successfully, contributing to the further promotion of the rich culture and heritage of the Turkic peoples.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev congratulated Aktoty Raimkulova on being appointed President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation by the Heads of Turkic States and wished her success in this responsible position. The Secretary General emphasized the significance of further expanding the partnership between TURKSOY and the Foundation.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on areas of joint activities for 2024 and other issues of mutual interest.