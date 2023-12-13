TOGG sedan production to start in 2025 - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Production of the TOGG sedan will start in 2025, the Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir said, Trend reports.

Kacir noted that TOGG will present the sedan model to the public at the end of 2024.

“More than 15,000 TOGG brand automobiles are currently in use in Turkey, and 20,000 cars will be delivered to their owners by the end of this year. TOGG brand cars will begin to be exported to Europe in 2025, and sedan car manufacture will commence the same year,” he added.

TOGG is Türkiye's first electric car (fully designed by Türkiye).

The TOGG project was implemented with the aim of creating a global brand of industrial property.

TOGG became the category leader of the best-selling models in the electric vehicle market within four months of its production.

