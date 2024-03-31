Polls close in Türkiye’s municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Polling came to a close in Türkiye’s municipal elections at 5 p.m. on Sunday with a high turnout from more than 61 million eligible voters across 81 provinces, Trend reports.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time and closed at 4 p.m. in 32 eastern provinces while the remaining provinces closed polling stations at 5 p.m.

With candidates from 34 political parties competing, more than 206,000 polling stations were set up nationwide.

The Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that election security was ensured by about 600 thousand law enforcement officers, as well as volunteers.