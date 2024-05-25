Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish president approves trade protocol with Azerbaijan

Türkiye Materials 25 May 2024 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The protocol "On Amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" has been ratified by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye, Trend reports.

To note, the document was signed on April 29, 2023. Azerbaijan approved the document in July of the same year.

An announcement was made in May of this year regarding the names of the products that were included in the revised preferential trade agreement.

