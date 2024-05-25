Turkish president approves trade protocol with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The protocol "On Amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" has been ratified by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye, Trend reports.

To note, the document was signed on April 29, 2023. Azerbaijan approved the document in July of the same year.

An announcement was made in May of this year regarding the names of the products that were included in the revised preferential trade agreement.

