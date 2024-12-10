Türkiye to provide full support for Syria's reconstruction - Erdogan

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Türkiye hails the hopes for peace, stability, and tranquility emerging in Syria after more than 60 years of dictatorship and 13 years of civil war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

The head of the state shared the post marking December 10—International Human Rights Day.

“We will offer full support to our Syrian brothers in their efforts to rebuild their country by establishing a comprehensive and inclusive governance structure," the publication reads.