Camp fire death toll rises to 83 in Northern California, 563 people remain missing

22 November 2018 07:10 (UTC+04:00)

Light rain is falling in some areas of Northern California, where the deadly Camp Fire has been burning for nearly two weeks, the AP reported.

Moderate rain is expected later Wednesday in the Paradise burn area, where a wildfire killed at least 83 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes.

There are 563 people still missing or unaccounted for.

The 153,336-acre Camp Fire burning across Butte County is now 85 percent contained.

Rain forecast through the Thanksgiving weekend could aid crews fighting wildfires while complicating efforts to recover human remains.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, saying brief periods of heavy rain could unleash mudslides.

Rain is also expected along the central coast and in Southern California later in the day.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli NGO Sends Aid to Fire-Hit California
Israel 21 November 16:55
Turkish cargo ship on fire off Greek coast
Turkey 21 November 14:30
2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at mansion
US 21 November 07:11
California: Camp fire death toll rises to 71 with more than 1,000 missing
US 17 November 07:25
Fire kills mother, four children in Nigeria
Other News 17 November 05:36
Fire breaks out in Istanbul mall
Turkey 16 November 17:39
Latest
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 09:43
Geotech almost completes geophysical surveys at large gold deposit in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:38
India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan
ICT 09:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 22
Finance 09:30
Italy’s Eni opens tender for transportation of drilling rig in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:27
Turkmenistan’s gas concern extends tender to reconstruct gas terminal
Tenders 09:26
Japan ready to build second gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:20