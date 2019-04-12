U.S. tech giant SolarWinds buys Israeli AI company for 350 mln USD

12 April 2019 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. tech giant SolarWinds, a provider of IT (information technology) software, has acquired Samanage, an Israeli provider of enterprise IT management software, for 350 million U.S. dollars, as both companies announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the first acquisition of SolarWinds in Israel and is expected to increase its operations in the state by making additional acquisitions.

Samanage was established in 2007 and is headquartered in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya and in Cary, North Carolina.

According to the company, about three million employees in enterprises worldwide use its services daily.

Samanage products combine advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies that enable organizations to automate intra-organizational service processes.

This streamlines the organizations' activity and helps work between the various departments to be conducted more efficiently.

Samanage has raised about 69 million U.S. dollars to date, mainly from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Viola Ventures, Gemini, Marker, Vintage and Salesforce Ventures.

SolarWinds, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with a market cap of about 5.85 billion U.S. dollars. The company provides tools to IT departments for more than 300,000 corporate customers.

SolarWinds intends to immediately integrate Samanage products into its IT operations.

The Israeli new service will complement the range of products offered by SolarWinds to various types of customers, from small and medium businesses to large enterprises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli spacecraft crashes onto moon after technical failures
Europe 02:13
Trump says discussing potential further meetings with North Korea's Kim
US 11 April 20:52
U.S. charges Assange after London arrest ends 7 years of solitude in Ecuador embassy
World 11 April 20:12
US ambassador: I am very pleased that parties of Karabakh conflict remain engaged
Politics 11 April 19:01
U.S. labor market tightening; inflation pressures moderate
World 11 April 17:17
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 11 April 10:17
Latest
Moody's expects improvement of quality of banking supervision in Azerbaijan
Finance 23:24
Ebola spread concentrated in Congo, not a wider emergency: WHO
Terrorism 23:05
Two killed in clashes in coca eradication operation in Peru
Other News 22:42
Two killed as buildings collapse in rain-soaked Brazil
Other News 21:41
Dairy producer in Azerbaijan increases production
Economy 19:48
Azerbaijan's Nur Sud LLC planning to expand range of its products
Economy 19:24
General plan for development of Baku to be worked out by reputable German company
Society 18:08
New appointments in management of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank (PHOTO)
Finance 18:03
Uzbekistan launches production of motorcycles from Chinese Lifan spare parts
Economy 17:58