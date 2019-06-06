US apprehended 130,000 migrants at southwest border with Mexico in May

6 June 2019 08:24 (UTC+04:00)

US authorities apprehended more than 130,000 migrants at the nation’s Southwest Border with Mexico in May, the highest number in 13 years, according to data released by the Customs and Border Protection, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"In May, 132,887 people were apprehended between ports of entry on the Southwest Border, compared with 99,304 in the month of April and 92,840 in March", the Customs and Border Protection.

May apprehensions marked the highest monthly total in 13 years, Customs and Border Protection officials said. The total included 84,542 family units and 11,507 unaccompanied minors.

During May alone, the Customs and Border Protection said it apprehended 49 large groups, including a group of 1,045 last week in the city of El Paso.

The numbers were released shortly before a meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to discuss Mexico's role in halting the migration.

President Donald Trump is threatening to impose a 5 percent duty on all Mexican imports unless the government halts the flow of migrants, most from the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

US law requires family units and unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally and ask for political asylum to be released in the United States while their cases are processed by overburdened immigration courts — a process that can take years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Barkindo: OPEC has vested interest in continued growth of US
Oil&Gas 09:25
US records over 1,000 measles cases in 2019
US 07:59
US, Mexico trade officials fail to strike deal on tariffs, immigration
US 04:11
125 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 03:27
Airstrike kills 6 IS terrorists in northern Somalia: U.S. military
Other News 01:13
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27
Latest
Turkmen refinery extends tender for construction of oil pier
Tenders 09:38
Water issues discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 09:33
Barkindo: OPEC has vested interest in continued growth of US
Oil&Gas 09:25
Neymar injured in pre-Copa America friendly
Other News 09:02
US records over 1,000 measles cases in 2019
US 07:59
Value of guaranteed loans in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy 07:30
Egyptian police kill 14 militants in northern Sinai peninsula
Other News 07:02
Turkey neutralizes 40 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkey 06:39
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines
Other News 06:03