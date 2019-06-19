Russian non-banking credit group facing secondary sanctions from US Treasury over N Korea

The US Treasury announced on Wednesday that secondary sanctions have been imposed on the Russian Financial Society, a non-bank credit organisation, under North Korea sanctions regulations, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List… LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NON-BANK CREDIT ORGANIZATION RUSSIAN FINANCIAL SOCIETY (...); Secondary sanctions risk: North Korea Sanctions Regulations," the notice said.

The organisation that has been hit with the economic restrictions is headquartered in Moscow.

This comes after the United States imposed sanctions last month on three Russian companies over their alleged involvement in the proliferation of weapons to Iran, Syria and North Korea.

