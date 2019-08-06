Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'

6 August 2019 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed concerns over a protracted trade war with China, saying the United States was “in a very strong position,” a day after his administration ratcheted up tensions by labeling Beijing a currency manipulator, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates! We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!” Trump said on Twitter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 17:15
Erdogan: US should behave as befits an ally
Turkey 16:04
China firmly opposes currency manipulator label
Other News 13:11
Oil climbs on short-covering, U.S.-China trade war caps gains
Other News 11:33
Mexico to open first terrorism probe of an event on U.S. territory
Other News 10:54
US-based video game maker stocks take hit after Trump blames industry for mass shootings
World 08:00
Latest
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 17:15
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 17:14
Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:09
Import substitution ensures competitiveness of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani government eyes to increase export of non-oil products, import substitution
Business 16:59
Uzbek Tax Committee publishes list of major taxpayers
Economy 16:50
Kazakh region to use new technologies for attracting tourists
Tourism 16:42
Iran to commission 40 large-scale gas projects
Oil&Gas 16:36
CBA to auction short-term notes
Finance 16:34