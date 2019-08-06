Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed concerns over a protracted trade war with China, saying the United States was “in a very strong position,” a day after his administration ratcheted up tensions by labeling Beijing a currency manipulator, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates! We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!” Trump said on Twitter.

