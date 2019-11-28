Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters

28 November 2019 04:26 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing, at a time when Trump is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The legislation, approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week, requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial center. The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.

Congress passed a second bill, which Trump also signed, banning the export to the Hong Kong police of crowd-control munitions, such as teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns.

“I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all,” Trump said in a statement.

