US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border

8 January 2020 05:24 (UTC+04:00)

US Forces in eastern Syrian Deir ez-Zur province are on high alert and started moving to the military base close to the Iraqi border, following the attack, state-run Syria TV said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Syria TV also said that they received information regarding the beginning of an evacuation of US forces from the Al-Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field. US troops are on their way to the military base near Ash Shaddadi town in Hasakah province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces
US 06:11
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
US 05:41
Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq
Politics 05:03
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
Latest
U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces
US 06:11
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
US 05:41
Australian bushfire smoke drifts to South America - WMO
Other News 05:30
Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq
Politics 05:03
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea: USGS
Other News 04:11
Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official
Politics 03:49