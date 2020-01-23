Small plane with at least 4 on board crashes in Southern California

23 January 2020 02:47 (UTC+04:00)

A small plane has crashed near the town of Corona, in the state of California, local police and fire departments said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The authorities later said there were four fatalities resulting from the accident.

The fire from the crash also extended into the nearby vegetation, the fire department said, adding that the 1/4 acre brush fire was contained.

​The accident occurred near the Corona Municipal Airport, which has since been closed.

Dorothe Voll, a pilot who witnessed the crash, said that she saw the plane smash into the fence and burst into flames, according to the Press-Enterprise news outlet.

“He [the pilot] didn't pull back and he was too fast at the end of the runway, and then he flipped and everybody was running and it started on fire. Then you had two explosions. … We brought over fire extinguishers but it was all engulfed", Voll said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the accident.

