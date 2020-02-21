Trump extends sanctions targeting Gaddafi family, associates for another year

US President Donald Trump in a letter to Congress on Thursday said he has extended the national emergency with respect to Libya for another year in order to continue to prevent the diversion of the country's assets, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The situation in Libya continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and we need to protect against the diversion of assets or other abuse by persons hindering Libyan national reconciliation, including Gaddafi's family and associates", Trump said in the letter. "Therefore, I have determined it is necessary to continue the national emergency with respect to Libya".

Trump in the letter renewing the executive order said Libyan state assets must be protected and Libya-related sanctions must remain in place in order to prevent further destabilization in the country.