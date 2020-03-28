U.S. COVID-19 cases top 100,000 as deaths surpass 1,500

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed the mark of 100,000 by Friday afternoon local time, according to Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday (2200 GMT), there were 100, 717 confirmed cases in the United States, data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the university showed.

New York State reported 44,870 confirmed cases, followed by the states of New Jersey and California, respectively with 8,825 and 4,569 cases.

A total of 1,544 deaths have been recorded nationwide. New York State reported the highest death toll of 366 among all states, while 157 deaths occurred in Washington State.