U.S. finalizes minimum service rules for airlines receiving assistance

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday issued final rules setting minimum service requirements for passenger airlines receiving government financial assistance, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The department said where multiple airports serve the same point, carriers do not need to maintain service to all of them but can serve just a single airport saying it “would impose undue costs on covered carriers.” The U.S. Treasury is currently in talks with airlines about how to award $25 billion in cash grants for airlines earmarked for payroll assistance.