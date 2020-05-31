Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

US 31 May 2020 05:11 (UTC+04:00)
Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

President Donald Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn’t properly represent what’s taking place in the world, Trend reports citing AP.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in June in the U.S., but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from Florida that he had not yet set a new date, but he said the gathering could take place in September around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations. He also said it might wait until after the November election.

