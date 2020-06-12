Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials investigating U.S. actions in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials engaged in an investigation into possible war crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The President has authorized economic sanctions against International Criminal Court officials directly engaged with any effort to investigate or prosecute United States personnel without the consent of the United States," the White House said in a statement.

Trump also authorized the expansion of visa restrictions against ICC officials and their family members.

The statement criticized the ICC as an "unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy" that pursues "politically-motivated" investigations against the United States and its allies.

Top officials of the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Pentagon chief Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr, and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, attended a press briefing later in the day at the State Department to denounce the ICC as well as its efforts to probe U.S. actions in Afghanistan.