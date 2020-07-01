Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business

US 1 July 2020 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business

Macy’s Inc on Wednesday reported a staggering $3.58 billion loss for the coronavirus-hit quarter as store shutdowns resulted in the department store chain recording a $3 billion impairment charge, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The global health crisis has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to tap credit lines, lay off employees and suspend dividends and buybacks in a bid to stay afloat.

Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s, said net sales for the first quarter ended May 2, nearly halved to $3.02 billion.

“While our stores are re-opened, we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the country for the remainder of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Macy’s also recorded an asset impairment charge of $80 million.

On a per share basis, it reported a net loss of $11.53 in the first quarter ended May 2 compared with a profit of 44 cents a year earlier.

Macy’s results comes as some of its peers, including J Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus Group, filed for bankruptcy after failing to cope with market uncertainties and mounting debt.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Head of Azerbaijani community: No such thing as &quot;Nagorno-Karabakh people&quot;
Head of Azerbaijani community: No such thing as "Nagorno-Karabakh people"
The Jamestown Foundation publishes article of Azerbaijani political analyst
The Jamestown Foundation publishes article of Azerbaijani political analyst
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran gas exports to Turkey resumes Oil&Gas 16:45
Brazil restricts foreigners entry due to COVID-19 Other News 16:44
Head of Azerbaijani community: No such thing as "Nagorno-Karabakh people" Politics 16:40
Georgia sees increase in deposit insurance Finance 16:39
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:36
Trend News Agency among TOP-3 most influential European media resources (PHOTO) Society 16:26
Turkey sees five-month decline in cargo transportation via Esenboga Airport Turkey 16:16
Dynamics of non-life insurance market development down in Azerbaijan Business 16:10
UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook Europe 16:07
Azerbaijan outranks neighbors in UN's Sustainable Development Goals index Commentary 16:06
The Jamestown Foundation publishes article of Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 16:05
Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business US 16:03
IGB can be built ahead of schedule Oil&Gas 16:01
Hungarian Wizz Air continues to cooperate with Georgia Transport 15:59
Merkel says EU must be prepared if Brexit talks fail Europe 15:53
Premiums on compulsory types of insurance grow in Azerbaijan Economy 15:32
Poultry meat production to go up in Kazakhstan as capacities expanded Business 15:30
Amount of funds spent by foreign citizens via cards in Azerbaijan disclosed Finance 15:29
Ambassador: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars stays good alternative to many other routes Transport 15:26
Fruit, vegetables lead in Azerbaijan's export Business 15:21
Michael Kors owner Capri forecasts 70% fall in current-quarter revenue US 15:13
Demand for life insurance products continues to grow in Azerbaijan Economy 15:11
Turkmenistan, Norway discuss int'l co-op, economic relations Business 15:10
Georgia's Tbilisi City Hall to allocate funds to reconstruct metro station Finance 15:05
TPAO to continue conducting oil, gas exploration in country Turkey 14:57
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position Politics 14:49
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy engines via tender Tenders 14:47
Pensions of people over 70 increase in Georgia Finance 14:38
EBRD taking measures to boost Kazakhstan’s drive for climate-resilient economy Oil&Gas 14:35
Slovakia's daily coronavirus cases jump back to 20 Europe 14:34
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP in 1Q2020 revealed Business 14:24
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 1 Society 14:22
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ increases US dollar sale at currency auctions Economy 14:21
Russia, Turkmenistan discuss increasing investment, export opportunities Business 14:14
Azerbaijan allocates funds to Palestinian refugees to battle COVID-19 Politics 14:07
Cargo, passenger transportation through Turkish Adana Airport drops Turkey 14:04
Ryanair hopes to land first Boeing 737 MAX jet by November Europe 14:04
Shell betters year-on-year performance in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:03
Hazelnut processing plant commissioned in Georgia Business 13:45
Turkmenistan expands range of cooperation with other CIS countries Business 13:35
Cargo transit from Georgia via Turkey plummets Turkey 13:34
WB approves second in series of three lending operations in Georgia Finance 13:26
Geostat reveals statistics of water supply by enterprises in Georgia Business 13:21
Money transfers volume shrinks in Kazakhstan Finance 13:19
Export of Turkish cars to Chinese market declines Turkey 13:18
Purchases on Azerbaijani Azexport portal more than halve Business 13:15
EU takes decision to open borders for 15 countries, including Georgia Transport 13:14
Indonesia reports 1,385 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths Other News 13:04
PM: Georgia to continue consultations with EU to ensure safe movement of its citizens Transport 13:03
TOP-3 non-oil export products of Azerbaijan Business 12:58
Ryanair sees 'very strong' July bookings but ticket prices lower than ever Europe 12:54
McKinsey will continue expanding business in Azerbaijan Business 12:52
Volume of cargo shipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:51
Volume of Baku's trade turnover drops Finance 12:49
McKinsey & Company names projects implemented in Azerbaijan Business 12:48
Azerbaijan attracting foreign investors through new online e-platform Business 12:40
TAP updates on progress in Italy Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku Construction 12:27
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus for July 1 Georgia 12:16
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil export companies Business 12:15
USAID program to enhance Turkmenistan's energy co-op with rest of Central Asia Oil&Gas 12:14
Enagas to maintain sustainable dividend from 2024 Oil&Gas 12:12
EBRD supports solar plant construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:10
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator suspends some operations as COVID-19 cases grow Oil&Gas 12:07
USAID talks work in Turkmenistan, support for economy sectors Business 12:03
Gaseous solutions needed for re-launching EU industry: Eurogas Oil&Gas 11:52
Russia reports 6,556 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:50
Amount of Russia's cargo moved through Turkey's ports announced Turkey 11:39
Azerbaijan's beekeeping industry continues to develop Business 11:34
German retail sales rebound in May as lockdown lifted Europe 11:34
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed Europe 11:30
Netherlands increase import of Kazakhstan's goods Finance 11:24
Azerbaijani oil price increases Oil&Gas 11:22
VISA talks contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 11:17
VISA continues providing support to Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Finance 11:16
Azerigas to extend service life of gas lines across Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:11
Premium fuel price in Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 11:10
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan on July 1 Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 1 Finance 10:46
Rouhani warns people that COVID-19 may stay until 2021 in Iran Iran 10:46
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m Israel 10:33
UK house prices fall for first time since 2012 Europe 10:31
S&P: Samruk-Kazyna playing central role in helping Kazakhstan meet key economic objectives Business 10:28
Mining sector leading in Baku's industrial production Business 10:27
Stocks of foreign companies to appear on Azerbaijani 'Investme' e-platform Finance 10:25
Shell’s impairments to hit entire oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 10:12
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy Rochester logging cable Tenders 10:08
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:08
Georgian ministry reveals data on infrastructure tenders for July 2020 Finance 09:53
Google postpones U.S. office reopening to September as virus cases spike US 09:44
Oil rises after drop in U.S. crude stocks suggests demand pickup Oil&Gas 09:43
Romania's share in Azerbaijan's exports growing Business 09:43
Japan's new auto sales skid 23% year-on-year in June Other News 09:40
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Business 09:24
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping Turkey 09:14
Thailand reports two new imported coronavirus cases in quarantine Other News 09:05
Austrian ambassador welcomes start of OMV Petrom's work in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:02
439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:55
Trump says he becomes "more angry at China" because of spread of pandemic US 08:44
Brazil's cases surpass 1.4 million, deaths near 60,000 Other News 08:31
All news