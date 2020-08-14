Trump says he would agree to $25 billion for Postal Service if Democrats make concessions
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“Sure, if they give us what we want,” Trump said at a news briefing. He again blamed Democrats for what he described as “blocking” aid for Americans after talks on coronavirus relief efforts stalled in Congress.
