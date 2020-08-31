One person dead, five wounded in Chicago shooting
At least one man was killed and another five were wounded in a shooting in the south of Chicago on Sunday, the NBC TV channel said citing the city’s police, Trend reports citing TASS.
The shooting occurred at a restaurant in the first half of the day, according to the report. A person in a car opened fire, striking a man dining on an outdoor patio area.
All people hit in the shooting were transported to local hospitals, the TV channel added.
Latest
Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan
Chairman of People's Assembly of Russia's Dagestan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva
Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva