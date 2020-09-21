Four killed in small plane crash in U.S. Texas

A small plane crashed in U.S. state of Texas on Sunday, killing four people on board, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local media quoted an official from Texas Department of Public Safety as saying that two men and two women were killed when their plane crashed shortly before 11 a.m. near Hilltop Lakes Airport, about 200 kilometers northwest of Houston.

All four people on board were pronounced dead at the scene, said the official.

The local official said the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the Federal Aviation Administration when the crash happened.

According to a flight schedule, the plane took off at Horseshoe Bay, Texas, just before 10 a.m. and was headed to Natchitoches, Louisiana.